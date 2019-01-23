Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F's sensuous dance video on 'Tip Tip Barsa' song goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Actress-model Pooja Bedi's gorgeous daughter Alaia F is all set to enter the world of Hindi movies. The young and stunning newbie is meanwhile making heads turn for her amazing pictures on social media.

Recently, Alaia shared a video on Instagram where she has danced to the tunes of superhit tracks 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' and 'Samjhawan'. She grooves like a swan and beautifully performed the entire dance act along with the choreographers.

She captioned the video, “Almost a year ago I met my dance angel @dimplekotecha and shortly after that, my second dance angel @utkarshc21. I was terrified, under-confident and self doubting, I never thought I’d be able to even do a thumka or straighten my arms and point my toes properly, let alone dance. After working for hours and hours every day, lots of patience, sweat, bruises, laughs and tears later, I still have a long way to go but I’ve come an incredibly long way.. and so today is when I upload a dance video (or two!)Samjhawan & Tip Tip

Thank you Dimpool & Ootkoorsh for being the incredible teachers and people you are!!”

Meanwhile, the buzz is strong about her Bollywood debut. The young actress will be seen with Saif Ali Khan in 'Jawani Jaaneman'. The movie will be produced by the Chhote Nawab with Jay Shewakramani.

It will be helmed by Nitin Kakkar of 'Filmistaan' fame. The movie will present the story of a father-daughter relationship where Alaia will play Saif's on-screen daughter reportedly.