Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F's throwback kathak class video is an energy booster amid lockdown - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F made her smashing debut in Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' early this year. The movie earned her rave reviews for displaying impressive acting chops for a maiden act. Now, amid lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, Alaya decided to share her throwback video.

She posted her Kathak dance video which she practiced in the class some time back. Her caption reads, Hopefully when I’m able to go back to Kathak class I’ll learn how to keep my feet together during chakkars! But until then, here’s this throwback video of me almost falling for 16 seconds @rajendrachaturvedi @gopikrishnakathak

The young and pretty Alaya can be seen moving gracefully while performing the dance form.

Alaya F studied acting at the New York Film Academy before making her big screen debut.

Meanwhile, the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic flu has claimed over 16,000 deaths globally.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The celebs too are at home, trying out different things to kill time. The government has advised to stick to 'stay at home stay safe' dictat in order to ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further.