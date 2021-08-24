हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pooja Bedi's stunning daughter Alaya F pairs up with Kartik Aaryan in Freddy - Check her upcoming films

With three interesting movies in pipeline, all eyes are on Alaya F!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The young and happening Alaya F, made her sensational debut with ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ in 2020 alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. 

Alaya is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Freddy’ opposite Kartik Aaryan and next, she will also be seen in a titled ‘U Turn’, also produced by Balaji Telefilms, followed by a film to be helmed by Anurag Basu. 

With several projects on hand, Alaya has been living out of her suitcase for the last couple of months, adhering to her work commitments and shooting round-the-clock.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

"After completing an extensive shoot schedule of ‘U Turn’ for around 45 days in Chandigarh, Alaya recently came back to Mumbai and straightaway started shooting for ‘Freddy’. Besides these two projects, the young actress is also working on Anurag Basu’s next, details of which are kept under wraps", a source confirmed.

“While all these projects are happening simultaneously for Alaya, she is also somehow managing to take some time out from her hectic schedule for the brand campaign shoots that she has committed to. But being the professional that she is, Alaya is leaving no stone unturned to stick to her commitments," added the source.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

With several interesting and exciting projects for Alaya, she is certainly on a roll!

 

