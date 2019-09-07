Pooja Bhatt rubbishes rumours of Mahesh Bhatt's death, says he’s ‘living dangerously and kicking’

close

Mahesh Bhatt

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt on Saturday took to social media to rubbish the rumours of her father's Mahesh Bhatt's death. Some reports that were doing the round on social media stated that the filmmaker has suffered a heart attack and is dead. Pooja quashed the rumours and also shared pictures as proof.

Sharing the pictures of her father, Pooja wrote, "To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @maheshfilm had a heart attack and is dead,here is ample proof that he is his usual self,living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain’t going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!  #maheshbhatt #rumours #livingitup #."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt is directing Sadak 2 which is the remake of Sadak. The filmmaker was away from direction for over a decade and will make a comeback with the film starring his daughter Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sadak, released in 1991, starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

