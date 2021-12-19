हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pooja Hegde looks super hot in black-white bikini, messy ponytail: See pic

'Radhe Shyam' actress Pooja Hegde looked breathtaking in her monochrome swimwear.

New Delhi: South actress Pooja Hegde set the internet on fire after she shared a pic of herself clad in a black and white bikini and in a high ponytail. The actress looked breathtaking in the picture and flaunted her toned body in the photo. 

In the caption, she proclaimed to fans that messy ponytails are her go-to hairstyles for every occasion.

She wrote, "Messy Ponytail’s are forever gonna be my go to."

Take a look at the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

 

Fans took to the comment section to shower praises on the natural beauty. 

On the work front, Pooja has a countrywide lineup of big-budget films including 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film 'Radhe Shyam' with Prabhas, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Salman Khan, 'Acharyaa' with Chiranjeevi and 'Ram Charan', 'Thalapathy 65' opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

She was last seen in the film 'Most Eligible Bachelor' alongside Akhil Akkineni which released on October 15 on the occasion of Dussehra.

