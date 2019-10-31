close

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde on 'Housefull 4' success: Feels amazing when film mints money

Pooja, who is currently in Saudi Arabia, recently turned a year older.

Pooja Hegde on &#039;Housefull 4&#039; success: Feels amazing when film mints money
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Riyadh: 'Housefull 4' has entered Rs 100-crore club and actress Pooja Hegde, who is part of the film's cast, has expressed her happiness, thanking fans for showering love on the comedy-drama.

She said: "Feels amazing when the film makes the money as it means that the audience has loved it and are coming to watch it. We made a mad and fun film and my heartfelt gratitude to the audience for appreciating it"

The film based on reincarnation spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and Pooja played the dual roles of a princess in heartland India and a modern girl of a London-based don.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in KK Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial venture "Jaan".

She is currently in Saudi Arabia.

 

Tags:
Pooja HegdeHousefull 4Akshay Kumar
