Pooja Hegde tests COVID-19 positive, under home quarantine

New Delhi: On Sunday (April 25), Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde recently took to Instagram to announce to her fans that she tested COVID-19 positive.

The actress shared a text post informing her fans about her condition and symptoms. She also requested everyone who had come in contact with her to get tested as well and thanked her fans for all the support and love.

In her post, she wrote, "Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19, following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined my self. I request all those who've come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay safe and take care."

Have a look at her announcement:

The actress made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Mohenjo Daro' in 2016 and then went on to act in the comedy film 'Housefull 4'.

Currently, she awaits the release of her upcoming film "Radhe Shyam" starring Prabhas.

The film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, is scheduled to hit screens on July 30 this year. Radha Krishna Kumar has directed and written the period romantic drama.

Besides Prabhas and Pooja, the film also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan.