Pooja Hegde

There's so much we took for granted: Pooja Hegde reminisces about pre-pandemic life

The 'Mohenjo Daro' actress Pooja Hegde recently took to Instagram to recall the freedom she had during the pre-pandemic days and shared a vacation picture of when travelling was safe.

There's so much we took for granted: Pooja Hegde reminisces about pre-pandemic life
File photo

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde has reminisced in a new social media post about the times when people roamed around freely, adding that we have taken too much for granted.

Pooja posted a picture on Instagram in the wee hours of Wednesday night, from her vacation in Vienna.

"Back when people didn't wear masks and roaming around freely was a thing... There's so much we took for granted! #majormissing #takemeback #throwbackthursday," Pooja wrote as caption.

Here's her post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

 

Currently, she awaits the release of her upcoming film "Radhe Shyam" starring Prabhas.

The film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, is scheduled to hit screens on July 30 this year. Radha Krishna Kumar has directed and written the period romantic drama. Besides Prabhas and Pooja, the film also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

