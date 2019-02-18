हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Poonam Dhillon

Poonam Dhillon excited to star in 'Jai Mummy Di'

The film is presented by T-Series, Krishan Kumar.

Poonam Dhillon excited to star in &#039;Jai Mummy Di&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon will star along with actors Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall in the upcoming film "Jai Mummy Di".

Poonam took to Twitter on Monday morning and wrote: "All who ask when my next film coming - It's time for 'Jai Mummy Di'. Excited to be alongside Supriya Pathak and the wonderful cast of Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall. Directed by Navjot Gulati, wait for July 12."

"Jai Mummy Di", which also stars Supriya Pathak, is a light-hearted family comedy. The dynamics between two mothers is the backdrop of the film. 

The film is presented by T-Series, Krishan Kumar. It is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

"Films like our very own 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and even 'Badhaai Ho' that released last year have proven that there is a big audience for stories which weave in family dynamics interestingly," Ranjan said in a statement.

"'Jai Mummy Di' is for yours, mine and every other family you see around you," Bhushan added. 

 

