Poonam Pandey Looks Unrecognisable In Latest Look As She Visits Temple On Gudi Padwa - Viral Pics

New Delhi: Controversial celebrity Poonam Pandey was recently spotted at a temple on the festive occasion of Gudi Padwa. Seeking the lord's blessings, Poonam looked unrecognisable in her latest look. She carried off curly hair, kohled-eyes and wore black. The pictures of the star went viral on the internet and netizens dropped their reactions as well.

This year Gudi Padwa was marked on March 22, Wednesday and many celebrities in Maharashtra celebrated the festival with much gusto. From Shraddha Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor to Poonam Pandey, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, all welcomed the spring festival marking the start of the traditional new year.

Poonam Pandey was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp season 1. While on the show also, she once mentioned facing domestic violence. Poonam had revealed that her estranged husband Sam Bombay once beat her so much that it caused her brain haemorrhage.

Poonam Pandey got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony in 2020. Soon after the wedding news, she filed a complaint against him saying that he has molested, threatened and assaulted her. The incident reportedly took place in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey was shooting for a film and later Sam was arrested.

Sam who was born and brought up in United Arab Emirates Dubai is an ad filmmaker and a producer.