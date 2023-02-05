Popular Digital Creator and Actress Noor Afshan to Soon Feature in a Music Video

New Delhi: With the current generation of influencers, the digital medium is flying high on entertaining content. Now that digital creators have got terrific engagement on social media platforms, they have easy access to enter the entertainment industry. On multiple occasions, Noor Afshan has lightened up everyone's screens with her drool-worthy dance performances.

All those who are social media fanatics are aware of Noor's popularity on the internet. Whenever she posts any content, expect it to create fireworks over the web space. Be it Instagram or YouTube, Noor Afshan's fanbase is unparalleled. While her YouTube family is inching towards 1.4 million subscribers, the actress has got a fanbase of more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

The best part about Noor's content game is that she is genuine in her work. Most of her posts show her immense love for travelling. On top of it, Noor's Instagram feed and YouTube channel showcase her love for dance and performing on stage. The aspiring actress has taken the internet by storm with several dance cover videos.

In her extraordinary career in the content creation industry, Noor Afshan has collaborated with notable influencers and brands. Most of her videos have been in collaboration with choreographer and actor Prem Vats. Some of the biggest dance covers of the duo include 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag', 'Sami Sami', 'Naach Meri Rani' and 'Titliaan' among other cover songs.

Besides her love for dance, Noor Afshan has been an avid traveller. The actress has had a busy year with many work trips across India and overseas. Noor says, "Travelling is the best part of my profession. I feel blessed to choose a profession which pays me to explore different destinations. There is no better joy than exploring the world's unexplored places."

On the work front, Noor has many interesting projects lined up. Apart from her brand collaboration with short-format music platforms, the actress is looking forward to featuring in several music videos and shows. "I am in talks with a few music companies, and things are in the preliminary stage. I hope this year is as amazing as the past year in terms of work opportunities", she concluded.