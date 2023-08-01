Popular TV Actress Addite Malik Opens A New Restaurant In Mumbai, Says 'I Have Butterflies In My Stomach'

New Delhi: Addite Malik who is popularly known for her role in Shararat, took a sabbatical from acting as the former actress has been busy walking down the path of entrepreneurship.

Addite who started her first restaurant in 2015 is today a proud owner of five restaurants and the sixth one is all set to open doors today. Sharing her feeling on a special day, Addite says, "Honestly with each opening I have butterflies in my stomach....It's how an actor is on the weekend of their film release! I love the excitement but with it comes a lot of nervousness but I guess that's part and parcel of starting anything new. Que Sera Sera has been with me ever since Ekbir was born and the last two years I have worked towards that vision. My favourite part of the world to travel is Europe as the food, the culture, everything is amazing. And that's exactly what Que Sera Sera is, the hand made pastas which we usually don't get in India and food which is authentic European."

Speaking about the past weekend parties Addite says, "I feel blessed that the entire industry has come in support. Honestly, it's so motivating when you have the fraternity coming out in full support and now I can proudly say that I belong to two different industries, both of which are helping me walk toward my dreams!"

Addite Malik is popularly known for her performance in 'Shararat' and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.' The actress is married to an Indian television actor and her 'Miilee' co-star Mohit Malik.