Porn film racket: Supreme Court gives relief from arrest to actor Gehana Vasisth

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 22) granted pre-arrest bail to actor Gehana Vasisth in a case related to FIR registered against her in a porn films racket also involving Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 22) granted pre-arrest bail to actor Gehana Vasisth in a case related to FIR registered against her in a porn films racket also involving Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul stayed the Bombay High Court order, which had rejected her anticipatory bail plea. The Bench ordered that Vasisht will not be arrested in the third FIR registered against her.

The Bench while granting relief to Vasisht asked her to join the investigation as and when required.After the Bombay High Court had rejected her anticipatory bail plea in the third FIR, she approached the apex court. She was arrested and jailed for a few months in the two earlier cases. Kundra is also an accused in another FIR in the porn films case.

Vasisht has been named in an FIR for forcing the complainant to act in a pornography video. The case was filed after the police received a complaint that Vasisth, who was allegedly the director of porn films, threatened, coerced and lured women with money to act in obscene film videos.

The complainant had claimed that she was coerced to act in obscene videos for Vasisth's films, which were uploaded on an adult mobile application, allegedly owned by Kundra. Kundra was granted bail this week. Vasisht has been booked under Sections 354-C (outraging modesty of a woman), 292 and 293 (sale of obscene material) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 66E, 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act, and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

