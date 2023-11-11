Prabhas: From Regional Actor To Pan-India Star In 21 Years

NEW DELHI: As Prabhas completes an illustrious 21 years in the film industry today, it's not just a milestone but a celebration of an extraordinary journey that has made him the Darling of millions.

Two decades ago, on November 11, 2002, Prabhas made his debut with 'Eshwar.' Little did the audience know that this humble beginning would pave the way for a stellar career, turning him into a pan-India megastar with an unparalleled fan following globally. 'Eshwar' holds a special place in Prabhas's heart as the film that marked the inception of his remarkable journey.

In these 21 years, Prabhas has evolved from a regional star to one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. His journey to pan-India stardom has been a testament to his talent, dedication, and the immense love he receives from fans worldwide.

The celebration on social media is a reflection of the unwavering loyalty and admiration Prabhas commands. Fan clubs have flooded platforms with hashtags like #21YearsOfRebelStarPrabhas, highlighting his journey from a newcomer to a cinematic force.

One fan club aptly described him as the "king of Indian cinema," emphasizing his versatility in both class and mass appeal, on-screen presence, and box office prowess.

Prabhas's popularity transcends boundaries, evident in his wax statue at Madame Tussauds and colossal cutouts erected by fans during the celebrations of his highly anticipated film 'Salaar.' His fan base continues to grow, drawn by his charisma, acting prowess, and down-to-earth persona.

As Prabhas basks in the glory of 21 years in the industry, the celebration is not just about the past but also to the promising future that lies ahead for this megastar. His journey from 'Eshwar' to 'Salaar' is an inspiration for aspiring actors, making Prabhas a true icon in Indian cinema.