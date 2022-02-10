Prabhas gets mobbed at airport, SS Rajamouli rushes to his rescue- Watch viral video!

New Delhi: Bahubali director SS Rajamouli was spotted with Prabhas at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport on Thursday.

Soon, after their arrival at the airport, Prabhas was seen mobbed by paparazzi as he stepped out of his car and later his director ran for his rescue.

.@ssrajamouli came in King's Range Rover, #Prabhas was mobbed by paparazzi at Begumpet Airport

He was silently smiling to all those asked questions, looking dashing in black and beard pic.twitter.com/txJxpYBLbX — Raju Garu Prabhas; Radhe Shyam 11.03.22 (@pubzudarlingye) February 10, 2022

The video has been shared by several fan pages and has gone viral on social media.

Throughout the video, Prabhas didn’t lose his calm and was smiling while making his way to the airport. While both of them arrived in different cars, firstly Rajamouli comes out of his car and later Prabhas was seen getting mobbed. Soon, the director rushes to his rescue, holds his hand and takes him away from the paps.

The duo has worked together in Bahubali and Bahubali 2 which are still considered as highest grossing movies of all time.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam which also had Pooja Hegde in lead role.

He will be next seen in Adipurush which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. He also has Salaar, which also have Jagapathi Babu and Shruti Haasan in important roles.