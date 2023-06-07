Prabhas Reacts To Fans Praising Him For Playing Lord Ram in Adipurush

New Delhi: Prabhas fans eagerly await the release of his films and ever since his upcoming Adipurush has been announced, fans are constantly hailing the pan India star for his portrayal of Lord Ram. As the trailer of the film has left the netizens go gaga over Prabhas and his magnificent persona, the pan-India star is also not leaving any chance to express his gratitude to his fans.

At the pre-release event of the film at Tirupati where the Adipurush Final Trailer was launched, Prabhas said, "You guys (Fans) are our strength darlings. I Love you, love You. I may speak less on the stage but I will guarantee you guys two films a year & with a possibility of three films a year as well."

Ahead of this, when the fans witnessed Prabhas calling them a true Darling, they took to their social media to express their unconditional love for the Pan India star. Some of the fan comments read, "A man who deserves that much Love from his fans and fans who deserve that much Love from him to all DHF of #Prabhas , you are all unmatchable in this world"

As Adipurush is all set for its release on 16 June, Prabhas will be next seen in Salaar with Shruti Haasan, Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and another intriguing picture with filmmaker Maruthi.