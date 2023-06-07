topStoriesenglish2618782
NewsLifestylePeople
ADIPURUSH RELEASE

Prabhas Reacts To Fans Praising Him For Playing Lord Ram in Adipurush

Adipurush Release Date: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is all set for its release on 16 June, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Prabhas Reacts To Fans Praising Him For Playing Lord Ram in Adipurush

New Delhi: Prabhas fans eagerly await the release of his films and ever since his upcoming Adipurush has been announced, fans are constantly hailing the pan India star for his portrayal of Lord Ram. As the trailer of the film has left the netizens go gaga over Prabhas and his magnificent persona, the pan-India star is also not leaving any chance to express his gratitude to his fans. 

At the pre-release event of the film at Tirupati where the Adipurush Final Trailer was launched, Prabhas said, "You guys (Fans) are our strength darlings. I Love you, love You. I may speak less on the stage but I will guarantee you guys two films a year & with a possibility of three films a year as well." 

Ahead of this, when the fans witnessed Prabhas calling them a true Darling, they took to their social media to express their unconditional love for the Pan India star. Some of the fan comments read, "A man who deserves that much Love from his fans and fans who deserve that much Love from him to all DHF of #Prabhas , you are all unmatchable in this world"

"Emanna shot aah
#Prabhas #Adipurush #AdipurushPreReleaseEvent 
@PrabhasRaju "

"Kaliyuga Ramudu Maa #PRABHAS Anna 
@Charanyaa007 @HailPrabhas007 @MySelf_Preety @SowmyaTweetz

 .... Single hand Tho Villuu ni lift chesadu

"There is only one sun There is only one moon There is only one Darling PRABHAS 
#Prabhas #Adipurush"

As Adipurush is all set for its release on 16 June, Prabhas will be next seen in Salaar with Shruti Haasan, Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and another intriguing picture with filmmaker Maruthi.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile