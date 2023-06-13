Prabhudeva Becomes Father At 50 Again, Choreographer And Wife Himani Singh Welcome Baby Girl

New Delhi: Ace choreographer and actor Prabhudeva and his wife Himani Singh are blessed with a baby girl. The proud father at 50 confirmed the development and told ETimes about how excited he is. "I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around… I am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family and my daughter," he said.

Prabhudheva got married to Himani Singh in 2020. The famous choreographer was earlier married to Ramlath and together they have three sons - Vishal, Rishi Raghavendra Deva and Adith Deva. However, Vishal passed away in 2008 and later in 2010, Prabhudheva and Ramlath got divorced.

The couple has not yet disclosed the name of their newborn baby girl.

On the work front, Prabhudheva has been honoured with 2 National Film Awards for Best Choreography in his illustrious carer spanning over 30 years. He was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to dance in 2019. He was last seen in Bagheera, a Tamil psychological romantic thriller film written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film was released theatrically on March 3, 2023. He also has a movie titled 'Flashback' in the pipeline which is yet to be released.

Prabhudheva's next big movie is titled Petta Rap, which is directed by SJ Sinu and produced by Jobi P Sam.