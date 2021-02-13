Pranati Rai Prakash's special plan for Valentine's Day - Deets inside

New Delhi: The cute and gorgeous, Pranati Rai Prakash, has been the talk of the town due to her frequent Instagram appearances. Model and actress Pranati Rai Prakash was previously seen in web series and films like “Family of Thakurganj”, and “Mannphodganj ki Binny” and a music video “Besharam Bewafa”.

Pranati Rai Prakash had initially been a supermodel by winning “India’s Next Top Model Season 2”.

Apart from movies and series Pranati keeps experimenting with fashion, she always gives us a glimpse of the outfit that she looks her best in, on Instagram itself she has posted videos in traditional and western ensemble looking all adorable.

It’s Valentine’s week right now so the Miss India beauty Pranati Rai Prakash has something to say to her fans, “Valentines Day is such a special day! A day to celebrate your loved one, a day of surprises and romance! I’ve always been a super romantic person, I like to write poems and songs when I’m in love and now, of course, I get to express love on screen! Last year was special as Love Aaj Kal released, my dream of being directed by Imtiaz sir was fulfilled in its little way and I hit the theatres and received love from my fans. I had also gifted myself a new phone on Valentine's last year.

Let’s see what this year holds! I am travelling to a very special place with secluded beaches and will be doing some water sports like snorkelling and scuba diving. I’m very excited.”

On the work front, Pranati Rai Prakash has some exciting projects, she will be next seen in a music video, for which she will be lending her voice too. Pranati Rai Prakash will be seen opposite Rithvik Dhanjani and another thriller web film ‘Penthouse’ with Arjun Rampal.