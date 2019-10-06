close

Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha Subhash: Ajay Devgn is a disciplined actor

Southern cinema star Pranitha Subhash, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with actor Ajay Devgn in the film "Bhuj: The Pride of India", feels blessed to have work with him.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube Grab

"Ajay sir is so disciplined on sets. He is so natural when it comes to acting and the best thing about him is that as soon as the director says action, he gets into the character and gets out of it as soon as the director says cut.

"There was so much to learn from him and I feel blessed to have worked with him in my first Bollywood film," she said.

Pranitha is known for her roles in movies like "Porki", "Saguni" and "Dynamite". She also featured in Ayushmann Khurrana's song "Chan Kitthan".

"Bhuj: The Pride of India", which also features Sonakshi Sinha, is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

