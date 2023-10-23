'Prassthaanam' Fame Chahatt Khanna Is All Set To Return Back On The Screens

New Delhi: Chahatt Khanna entered showbiz through TV and went on to work on the big screen as well. The actress maintained a balance between mediums and delivered some impressive performances. Her last performance came in the Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala starrer Prassthaanam in 2019. Since then, she has been away from the screens. But now she is raring to get back.

While Chahatt had been away from screens in the last 4 years, she had been focusing on other aspects of her life, personally and professionally. The actress achieved some major landmarks in both capacities. On the personal front, Chahatt has been raising her two daughters, Zohar and Amaira, as a single mother. She is a doting mom to both her munchkins and is giving them the best of all things possible. Professionally too, even though the actress was away from screens, she achieved success in another venture. Chahatt opened her own fashion brand Ammarzo and has been running it successfully since.

After giving time to both her family and her business, Chahatt is now ready to get back on sets too. She shares, “Being a mother, I am already prone to multitasking. In the last few years, I have loved the time I got to spend with my daughters. Simultaneously, I gave full attention to my brand as well. But my daughters have grown up now and even Ammarzo has reached a certain position of its own. Now, I feel ready to take on more challenges and that’s why I want to get back to acting. I am energised to return to the sets and I am looking forward to doing more work in acting.” While her business is booming, the actress does have one film in the pipeline already titled Yaatris.