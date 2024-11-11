Prateik Babbar Talks About Taking Drugs At The Age Of 13, Blames Complicated Situations In Family

Mumbai: Many Bollywood stars have opened up about consuming drugs and one story that became an inspiration is Sanjay Dutt who fought back his addiction and became a real life. He also inspired many stars who open up and one Bollywood actor who recently shared his story is Prateik Babbar.

Prateik Babbar recently opened up about his struggle with substance abuse, revealing that he started experimenting with drugs as early as age 13. In a candid interview, Prateik discussed how complicated family dynamics influenced his choices, leading him to a path of addiction. Growing up in the shadow of his famous mother, the late actress Smita Patil, and dealing with other personal challenges, Prateik struggled to cope emotionally, which he admits pushed him towards substance abuse.

In his interview with Bollywood Bubble, he said," ''I just want to say that people think, ‘Oh, he entered films, got fame and money, and then started taking drugs.’ No, that’s not true. My drug use began when I was thirteen years old, even before I turned twelve. Yes, I was terrified. So, it wasn’t because of the film industry. Unfortunately, I had a different kind of upbringing, and my family situation was a bit complicated. That’s why I started using drugs. It’s not that fame and money in films led me to it—I had already started using drugs then.''

He even added his fiancée Priya Banerjee helped him a lot to overcome, "And yes, it did affect me, and still does, especially in relationships. Drugs are associated with trauma, you understand. As long as that trauma isn’t released, it will continue to impact relationships and other areas of life. But there comes a time when you have to work to make things better, which I’ve been doing for many years. My fiancee (actor Priya Banerjee) has been helping me improve in many ways. We’re helping each other grow, though she doesn’t need any improvement—she’s perfect! That’s life, you know; you have to move on".

He shared that these experiences were a significant part of his journey, and overcoming addiction became a major turning point in his life. Now, Prateik uses his story as an example to inspire others facing similar challenges and advocates for mental health awareness.