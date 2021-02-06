हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan's Saturday photo album features Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu flashing a wide smile on a sunny day!

Recently, Bebo gave a sneak-peek of her maternity shoot on Instagram and fans loved it. Ahead of her delivery, Saif and Kareena recently shifted to a new abode - a bigger and grander house in the nearby vicinity of their old house.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan is glowing like never before! Call it the pregnancy glow or just her healthy routine - Bebo is rocking it like a diva. On a bright Saturday morning, Kareena decided to share a slice of her life. 

And her photo album on a weekend has got Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu flashing a wide smile while enjoying their breakfast under the sun. Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption: Aren't they just a-maize-ing? #TimAndInni PS: Well, the boys in the back aren't too bad either 

While Tim and Inni are in the front, we did spot Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu engrossed in some conversation in the out of focus background. 

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump', starring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan, who had helmed Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'. 

The film's release date has been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been co-produced by Aamir Khan. 

 

