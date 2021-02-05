Kareena Kapoor shares sneak-peek of maternity shoot with new video, Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a new glimpse of her nine-month pregnant self in what looks like a new maternity shoot. The actress has lately been seen spending a lot of time with family and friends.

The actress styled a gorgeous teal gown as she flaunted her baby bump with an excited look on her face. She captioned the boomerang video, “9 months and going strong #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS.”

She also shared a few more behind-the-scenes pictures to her Instagram stories that her fans reposted. Check out the pictures she shared:

Her most recent shoot was a collaboration with Puma where she promoted yoga during pregnancy and flaunted a bare baby bump while posing for the camera.

Kareena Kapoor recently shifted to a new home with Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur before the arrival of her second child. Apart from sharing glimpses of her stunning new home, the actress has also been seen spending quality time with her family.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump', starring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan, who had helmed Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'.