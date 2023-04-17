Pregnant Sana Khan Reacts After Netizens Slam Her Husband For Dragging Her At Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar Party

New Delhi: Former actor and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan was seen at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party held on Sunday night in Mumbai. Sana, who is expecting her first child, was seen arriving at the party with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sana was seen almost being dragged by her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad from the venue.

A video is making rounds on the internet where the soon-to-be-mom looked distressed and exhausted while she was being hurridly pulled by her husband Anas. She was also heard saying, "Itna nahi chal paungi. Thak Gayi mein. (I won't be able to walk this much. I am tired.)" Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, netizens started trolling Anas for his treatment towards the heavily-pregnant Sana.

A person commented on it, "Let her breathe, man."

Another one said, "Why is he pulling her that fast in her condition?"

One more said, "She looks breathless, she's pregnant..."

Notably, Sana responded to her video from Iftaar party last night and took to the comment section issuing a clarification. The former actor asked her fans and well-wishers to not worry about her well-being. She added that the video looks 'wierd' to her too.

She wrote, "This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me, in fact. We lost contact with driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and started sweating and (getting) uncomfortable, so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit and have water and some air. I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we did not want to disturb the paps (paparazzi), who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request, please don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for your concern. Loads of love to everyone here."

Sana Khan bid adieu to the showbiz world in 2020 which left many of hers shocked. Sana Khan and Anas Sayiad, who hails from Gujarat got married on November 20, 2020, in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends in attendance.

In March this year, Sana confirmed her pregnancy in an interview. "I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs). But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it," said Sana in an interview with Iqra TV.

Sana Khan made her debut in Bollywood with 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005. She later went on to star in movies like 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. She was one of the most-talked-about contestants in 'Bigg Boss 6'.