Preity Zinta's cuddling PIC with husband Gene is the cutest thing on the internet today!

New Delhi: Actor Preity G Zinta shared an adorable photo with her husband Gene Goodenough on her social media handle.

On Saturday, Preity took to her Instagram to post a loveable pic with her husband, where they can be seen enjoying the moment together.

The actor perfectly captured love and mood in the selfie!! She was seen in a yellow dress, on the other hand, her husband is in a light blue shirt. She captioned the post, "Caribbean vibes #ting" along with heart emojis.

"Hello Favorite Couple", a social media user wrote with heart emojis. Preity keeps posting a picture with her family on a regular basis.

Earlier, the actor celebrated this year`s mother`s day with her twinnies and dropped a beautiful picture with them along with her mother Nilprabha Zinta.

In November 2021, Preity and Gene welcomed twins Jai and Gia. The children were born via surrogacy.