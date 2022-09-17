NewsLifestylePeople
PREITY ZINTA

Preity Zinta's cuddling PIC with husband Gene is the cutest thing on the internet today!

On Saturday, Preity took to her Instagram to post a loveable pic with her husband, where they can be seen enjoying the moment together.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 04:23 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • On Saturday, Preity took to her Instagram to post a loveable pic with her husband, where they can be seen enjoying the moment together.
  • The actor perfectly captured love and mood in the selfie!! She was seen in a yellow dress, on the other hand, her husband is in a light blue shirt.

Trending Photos

Preity Zinta's cuddling PIC with husband Gene is the cutest thing on the internet today!

New Delhi: Actor Preity G Zinta shared an adorable photo with her husband Gene Goodenough on her social media handle.

On Saturday, Preity took to her Instagram to post a loveable pic with her husband, where they can be seen enjoying the moment together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

The actor perfectly captured love and mood in the selfie!! She was seen in a yellow dress, on the other hand, her husband is in a light blue shirt. She captioned the post, "Caribbean vibes #ting" along with heart emojis. 

"Hello Favorite Couple", a social media user wrote with heart emojis. Preity keeps posting a picture with her family on a regular basis.

Earlier, the actor celebrated this year`s mother`s day with her twinnies and dropped a beautiful picture with them along with her mother Nilprabha Zinta. 

In November 2021, Preity and Gene welcomed twins Jai and Gia. The children were born via surrogacy. 

Live Tv

Preity ZintaGene GoodenoughPreity Zinta husbandpreity zinta kidsPreity Zinta instagram

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus