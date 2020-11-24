हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Actor Aamir Ali

Prepping can help a lot in exploring characters: Aamir Ali on upcoming 'Naxalbari'

Aamir says he took online workshops from actor Saurabh Sachdeva for his digital debut act in 'Naxalbari'.  

Prepping can help a lot in exploring characters: Aamir Ali on upcoming &#039;Naxalbari&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/aamirali

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Ali says he has realised that preparing for a role can help a lot in terms of exploring the nuances of the character.

Aamir says that is the reason he took online workshops from actor Saurabh Sachdeva for his digital debut act in 'Naxalbari'.

"Lately, I have realised that prepping can help a lot in terms of exploring the nuances of characters. Of course, watching shows and movies helped me a lot to play to Keswani's character and I also did quite a few workshops, which I have never done before," Aamir said.

"My teacher and dear friend Saurab Shachdeva, who is a fabulous actor and a great teacher, helped me do some sessions online via zoom. I'm definitely going to do a workshop for whichever show or movie I do in future. Very excited for the audience to watch it," he added.

'Naxalbari' is about war between Naxalities and industrialists. Directed by Partho Mitra, the series also features Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, Shakti Anand and Rajeev Khandelwal. The show is slated to premiere on Zee5 on November 28.

Naxalbari
