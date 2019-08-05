close

Prince Harry's birthday wish for Meghan Markle will make you go awww!

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's 38th birthday couldn't have got better as the Duke, Prince Harry wished her with the sweetest message!

The royal couple seems to share an amazing bond and Harry's wish for his wife proved the same. "Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday," read the message on the official Instagram handle of the royals- Sussexroyal.

However, the post was accompanied by a delighting wish from the Duke who wished Markle with this message.

"'Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!' - Love, H."

And along with a slew of wishes from several users, also wishing the Duchess was British Vogue magazine's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. Recently, Markle served as the guest editor for the magazine's September issue 'Forces for Change'.

Members of her royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton also showered Markle with a lovely message through their official Instagram handle.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" read the message.

"Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess was born on this day in 1981," Queen Elizabeth wished the duchess on Instagram.

Almost a week ago, Fox News cited The Sun reporting that Markle is expected to have some candid conversation with the Queen in Balmoral Castle where she will be celebrating her birthday.

The Queen will also advice former 'Suits' actor on certain "things that could have been done better.

