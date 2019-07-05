Prince William gives out hugs during a visit to Royal hospital

Washington: Showing that he is a royal with a golden heart, Prince William hugged patients and staff of the Royal Marsden Hospital in London as he toured the hospital on Thursday. The Duke of Cambridge is the president of the cancer treatment facility's NHS Foundation Trust.
"I had a hug from William--he's my prince. This is my best working day," E! News quoted Evelyn Adams, a custodial worker.
The Kensington Palace Instagram account also posted a video of William hugging hospital workers."Thank you, Joyce and Evelyn @RoyalMarsden for sneaking upstairs for a hug with The Duke of Cambridge!" read the caption.[{a006ad7b-1488-4151-9168-3cc2589422dc:intradmin/william_Hfv68FU.JPG}]
The Duke of Cambridge, President of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, visited The Royal Marsden in Chelsea to learn about the psychological support being offered to staff, patients and their families. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the world's first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education. Now, it is the largest and most comprehensive cancer centre in Europe, treating and seeing over 50,000 NHS and private patients every year.
In his visit to the hospital, William met a small group of women which specialises in the care of female patients undergoing treatments for breast, gynaecological, urological and gastrointestinal cancers.
Following in the footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana, who held the position from 1989 until her death in 1997, William has served as the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust's president since 2007. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the world's first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research, and education.