Priya Prakash Varrier's latest pic with Roshan Abdul Rahoof goes viral—See pic

New Delhi: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight star after her famous 'wink' from the movie 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral on social media. She was seen with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof in the song which sent the netizens into a tizzy.

Now, Priya, who is an avid social media user, recently shared a picture with Roshan on Instagram and we must say it calls for a freeze frame. The lighting is perfect and somehow the picture comes across as a nice click while the two are looking at each other. Check it out here:

The picture is liked by as many as 608,870 users, making it a viral picture on social media platforms.

Priya, meanwhile got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral last year. It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where she got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions and her 'winking' act won many hearts.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.