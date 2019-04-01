हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier's latest pics prove that she's still a child at heart—See inside

Priya shot to fame afte her wink from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' got viral. 

Priya Prakash Varrier&#039;s latest pics prove that she&#039;s still a child at heart—See inside

New Delhi: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight star after her famous wink in a song went viral. She created a storm on social media and soon became one of the most loved celebrities from the south.

She enjoys a solid fanbase on social media platforms. Priya has over 6.7 million followers on Instagram. Often, she shares her pictures and videos to keep her fan army in a happy space.

Her recent photoshoot shows that she still is a child at heart, literally! Priya can be seen holding a huge teddy and dons a cutesy hairdo as well. Check out her pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let your own monsters see you SMILE pc: @albert_will.i.am

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pc: @albert_will.i.am

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

Priya shot to fame after her wink from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' got viral. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. It was from her maiden Malayalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love' starring Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.

The film released this year on Valentine's Day, February 14 but garnered a mixed response from the audiences.

 

Priya Prakash Varrierpriya prakashPriya Prakash Varrier picsPriya Prakash Varrier photosOru Adaar Lovewink girl
