priyank sharma

Priyank Sharma happy to collaborate with Neha Kakkar

Mumbai: Priyank Sharma of 'Bigg Bos' fame will be seen opposite singer Neha Kakkar in the video of a song sung by Tony Kakkar.

The romantic Punjabi song's video was shot here on Sunday. 

Neha and Priyank will be seen playing school children who get attracted to each other. The video will also have a sequence of Priyank showing off his dancing skills.

"I am happy that I could collaborate with Tony and Neha for this project. There is a lot for people to watch out for in this song," Priyank said in a statement.

The song is expected to release next month.

