trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701173
NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tushar Kapoor's Reading Session Sparks Feverish Excitement For Upcoming Project

The video, circulating across social media platforms, offers a sneak peek into the camaraderie between Priyanka and Tushar during a script reading session for their upcoming project. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 06:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tushar Kapoor's Reading Session Sparks Feverish Excitement For Upcoming Project Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a much-anticipated collaboration, Bollywood enthusiasts are in for a treat as actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the acclaimed second runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, gears up to share the screen with the charismatic Tushar Kapoor in an upcoming film. A recent viral video capturing their reading session has ignited a frenzy among fans, setting the stage for a cinematic spectacle.

The video, circulating across social media platforms, offers a sneak peek into the camaraderie between Priyanka and Tushar during a script reading session for their upcoming project. The actress, known for her captivating performances and undeniable charm, appears to be in her element, sparking intrigue about the film's storyline and her role.

For Priyanka's fans, who have eagerly awaited her return to the screens since her memorable stint in Bigg Boss 16, this announcement is nothing short of a cinematic revelation. The actress, with her strong screen presence and versatility, is poised to leave audiences amused and enthralled in this new venture.

Adding to the excitement is Tushar Kapoor, a seasoned actor renowned for his impeccable comic timing and versatile roles. The prospect of witnessing Priyanka and Tushar share the screen has generated considerable buzz, with fans anticipating a delightful blend of humor and heartfelt moments.

This news is particularly special for Priyanka's ardent supporters, who have eagerly awaited details about her next project. The actress's popularity soared during her reality show journey, and this upcoming film is expected to showcase a different facet of her talent, further solidifying her position in the industry.

As the anticipation builds and fans eagerly await more updates, the pairing of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tushar Kapoor is already being hailed as a promising collaboration set to deliver a cinematic experience that will linger in the hearts of audiences. With the film poised to bring laughter, emotion, and entertainment, the countdown to this exciting on-screen rendezvous has officially begun. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users