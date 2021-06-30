Priyanka Chopra and her mom Madhu Chopra visit Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making the most of her time after completing work commitments in London and returning to the US. The actress recently visited Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio with mother Madhu Chopra and some other family members.

Priyanka can be seen dressed in a lovely short floral dress, while her mother is wearing a lace top with black shorts.

Sharing photos of her visit on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Thank you @rockhall for giving me and the family such a wonderful time. So amazing to be amongst the greatest ever in Music. Thank you Greg, Shelby, Nwaka and everyone else who made it so smooth.”

Earlier, the actress was seen visiting her restaurant Sona in New York City for the first time. Sharing the experience of the same on her Instagram the 38 years old wrote, “I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City.”

Priyanka was earlier stationed for a long time in London where she was shooting back to back for her upcoming projects. The global star will be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Priyanka will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.