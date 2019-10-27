Priyanka Chopra celebrates first Diwali after marriage with Nick Jonas, posts breathtaking pictures

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra posted pictures from her first Diwali celebrations after marriage with husband Nick Jonas and they are nothing short of breathtaking.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours... दीपावाली की शुभकामनाएँ।। #diwaliincabo #peaceandprosperity."

In the pictures, Priyanka is seen in golden floral saree while Nick looks dapper in a white shirt and a pair of denim.

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose. It starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

The film received a warm response from the audiences and the critics lauded their impactful performances.