Priyanka Chopra celebrates Pride Month with new social media post

New Delhi: As the calendar turns to June, LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies across the world mark Pride Month. On Tuesday, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also celebrated the occasion on social media.

The 'Baywatch' actor posted a happy sunkissed video of her on Instagram and extended Pride Month wishes in her caption. She wrote, "Love is....Take a video sharing what love means to YOU and tag me so I can see! #HappyPrideMonth," followed by pride-themed heart emojis.

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan dropped several emotions in the comments section of the post that garnered more than 2 lakh likes.

June marks a time when millions of people come together to support the LGBTQ community. It was first celebrated in the US in 2000 when then US President Bill Clinton issued a presidential proclamation designating the month. To celebrate it, people come out on the streets for pride parades, marches, rallies.

Pride is about people coming together, to show and celebrate how far gay rights have come and how much is still left to achieve. Pride month is about equality, teaching acceptance, education in pride history and above all, love. This year, celebrations across the globe will resume gradually as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and more people get vaccinated.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.

The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.