Priyanka Chopra contemplates 'moving forward' as she explores Spain's streets

New Delhi: Seems like global star Priyanka Chopra is exploring the 'Land of Rabbits' to the fullest!

The 'Fashion' star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself while exploring the nightlife of Spain, where she is currently shooting for the next schedule of her upcoming thriller series 'Citadel'.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a pastel blue shaded top and shorts, as she poses while leaning on a wall.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka penned a contemplative quote in the caption that read, "If you're not moving forward.. you fall back. #musings."

The picture garnered more than six lakh likes within an hour of being posted with many leaving a string of heart emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dostana' star has an impressive lineup of projects in her kitty that includes the much-awaited film 'Matrix 4'.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Text For You' and recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar`s return as a director.

Along with her husband Nick Jonas, she recently joined the production team for the upcoming family comedy 'Chicken and Biscuits'.