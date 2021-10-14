हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra contemplates 'moving forward' as she explores Spain's streets

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous as she posed on the streets of Spain wearing blue co-ords.

Priyanka Chopra contemplates &#039;moving forward&#039; as she explores Spain&#039;s streets
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: Seems like global star Priyanka Chopra is exploring the 'Land of Rabbits' to the fullest!

The 'Fashion' star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself while exploring the nightlife of Spain, where she is currently shooting for the next schedule of her upcoming thriller series 'Citadel'.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a pastel blue shaded top and shorts, as she poses while leaning on a wall.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka penned a contemplative quote in the caption that read, "If you're not moving forward.. you fall back. #musings."

 

The picture garnered more than six lakh likes within an hour of being posted with many leaving a string of heart emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dostana' star has an impressive lineup of projects in her kitty that includes the much-awaited film 'Matrix 4'.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Text For You' and recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar`s return as a director.

Along with her husband Nick Jonas, she recently joined the production team for the upcoming family comedy 'Chicken and Biscuits'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra filmsPriyanka Chopra picsPriyanka Chopra Citadel
Next
Story

Aryan Khan, 5 others shifted to Arthur Road Jail's common cell after testing COVID negative

Must Watch

PT2M17S

Lava from volcano on Spain's forces hundreds to evacuate