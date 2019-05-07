close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
met gala 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone bring the house down at Met Gala after party

All eyes were on the leading ladies Deepika and Priyanka at the Met Gala 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone bring the house down at Met Gala after party

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, who left the tongues wagging with her dramatic look at the Met Gala 2019, has shared a milllion dollar picture from the Met Gala after party. The picture is more special for all her Indian fans because it unites 'Kashibai' Priyanka and 'Mastani' Deepika Padukone but there is no Ranveer Singh as Bajirao because there is Nick Jonas striking a cool pose with the gorgeous ladies.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Charlie and the Indian angels end the night .. #metgala2019."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

The picture also features stylist and Vogue editor Anaita Shroff Adajania and their friend Natasha Poonawala.

All eyes were on the leading ladies Deepika and Priyanka, who completely stole the show with their looks. Although Priyanka's quirky look gave birth to a lot of memes on social media, fans suggested Ranveer Singh as the right choice for Met, not Deepika as her look was considered too 'bland.

Priyanka, who donned a Dior dress, was pretty much in sync with this year's Camp theme while Nick thoroughly complimented his darling wife in an-white suit from Dior Men and paired them with a blingy pair of shoes. However, it wasn't PeeCee's sheer dress that caught everyone's attention but her quirky hairdo. The actress donned a towering crown that had everyone talking. 

While Deepika looked like a fairy princess in her Zac Posen custom pink lurex Jacquard gown, embellished with 400 three-dimensional embroidered pieces. 

Tags:
met gala 2019Deepika PadukonePriyanka ChopraNick Jonas
Next
Story

Priyanka, Nick Jonas' go mushy at MET Gala

Must Watch

PT13M18S

Ballot Train 2019: Zee News tracks voters' moods for Lok Sabha polls