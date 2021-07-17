हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra drops pics in smoking hot monokini, gives it fun 'expectations vs reality' twist!

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Saturday (July 17) to share stunning pictures of her in a dark blue monokini.

File photo

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of her in a dark blue monokini and fans can't stop drooling over the picture. In the pictures, posted on Saturday (July 17), the actress is seen laying on a beach lounge chair, donning a super hot monokini paired with silver jewellery. In the first picture, she's seen posing with closed eyes, looking the other way. On the other hand, in the second picture, she appears to be smiling and her adorable pet dog is seen photobombing the photo. 

She captioned the picture saying, "Expectation vs reality @pandathepunk". Panda is her and Nick Jonas's dog's name.

Check out her sizzling avatar:

 

Stationed in London now, she seems to be enjoying her time there. A few days ago, the stunning actress had taken to her Instagram to share pictures of her in a chic outfit, flaunting her Fendi bag from their newest collection.

The global star will be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Priyanka will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.

