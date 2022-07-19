New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra ringed in her 40th birthday on Monday (July 18) at a beachside party in Cabo, Mexico. Her singer husband Nick Jonas and their friends were also part of the celebration. Nick made sure to make his ladylove feel extra special on her birthday. He called Priyanka ‘Jewel of July’ in his loving post.



“Happiest birthday to my (heart) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra,” wrote Nick along with a series of photos from Priyanka’s birthday. In the first picture, Nick and Priyanka can be seen sharing a kiss on the beach. In the second, the couple is out for dinner and Priyanka is holding a placard that reads ‘Happy Birthday Priyanka ‘80s Baby’. It is followed by a picture of Nick holding a custom-made cloth-piece for his wife that had ‘Priyanka! The jewel of July est. 1982’ written on it. The last photo shared by the singer was of him and the desi girl, huffing each other and enjoying fireworks in the evening.

Priyanka responded to her husband’s mushy post and wrote, “Love of my life” with hear eyes emoji.



The actress's manager Anjula Acharia also shared a photo from ‘Quantico’ actress birthday bash with a lovely note. She wrote, “@priyankachopra happy birthday girl! What an amazing pleasure to spend these days with you celebrating the amazing, incredible woman that you are. You’re a role model and inspiration to so many. I’m proud to call you my sister, friend, business partner. God bless you and the next decade you will no doubt slay!! Thank you @nickjonas jiju for all your love and kindness”.

In the picture shared by Anjula, Priyanka can be seen looking smoking hot in a bold cut-out red dress.

This is also Priyanka’s first birthday after becoming a mother. PeeCee and Nick welcomed their first child - daughter Malti Chopra Jonas via surrogacy earlier this year.



On the work front, apart from entrepreneurial and production ventures, Priyanka has various acting projects in the lineup. She will be seen making her debut as a Hollywood lead in the romantic drama ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’. The actress also has the Russo brother’s Amazon Prime series ‘Citadel’. Priyanka will also make her much anticipated Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ that also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.