हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka enjoys at Lilly Singh’s Diwali bash, reveals her favourite thing about being Indian!

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen having a great time at her friend Lilly Singh aka Superwoman’s Diwali bash. A video has been doing the rounds on social media where PeeCee shares her best feelings about being Indian.     

Priyanka enjoys at Lilly Singh’s Diwali bash, reveals her favourite thing about being Indian!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra was recently seen having a great time at her friend Lilly Singh aka Superwoman’s Diwali bash. A video has been doing the rounds on social media where PeeCee, Mindy Kaling among other guests share their feelings about India and what they like the most about it. 

The video has been circulated on the internet by several fan pages, in which Priyanka can be seen sharing her favourite thing about being Indian and that is eating mircha as much as she wants. 

 

Apart from her, Lilly pointed towards her maang tika and said, “Oh, my tika!” She then added, “The resilience of my immigrant parents.” 

Mindy said, “My favourite thing about being Indian is that it is so many things at once.” And then Priyanka was seen with Lilly and later she blew a kiss and said, “I like the fact that I can eat as much mircha (chilli) as I want.” 

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas also threw a Diwali bash at their first home in Los Angeles. Their super lavish Diwali bash grabbed all the limelight and was the talk-of-the-town. 

 

She even shared pictures of the scrumptious meals which were served at the party. From chole bhature, chaklis, laddoos, barfi, to gujiyas among others were there at the menu.

For the Diwali puja, the two chose to wear ethnic. Priyanka wore a yellow saree, while Nick was dressed up in an embroidered white kurta. The glimpse of Priyanka and Nick`s Diwali puja was a feast for the eyes.

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her thriller web show 'Citadel', which is being created by Russo Brothers.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraLilly Singhdiwali bashBeing IndianViral videoLos AngelesMindy KalingNick Jonas
Next
Story

Britney Spears's 13-year-long conservatorship ends, pop star says, 'I think I'm gonna cry'!

Must Watch

PT16M47S

Sabse Bada Mauka: Hasan Ali became the target of fans after Pakistan's defeat