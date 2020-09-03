हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'last few days of summer'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in the mood to soak in the last few days of summer.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'last few days of summer'

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in the mood to soak in the last few days of summer.

Priyanka shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen standing in the sun. She wears a floral dress and completes the look with a messy bun, big sunglasses and hoop earrings.

"The last few days of summer," she captioned the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The last few days of summer...   : @divya_jyoti

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka recently officially confirmed that her memoir, "Unfinished", is ready.

The actress will next be seen in the digital film "The White Tiger", where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and is directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka CHopra Nick JonasPriyanka Chopra films
