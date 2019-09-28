close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her desi swag wearing a polka-dot saree—Pics

Priyanka Chopra is promoting her upcoming film with full gusto and looks gorgeous in a polka-dot saree in the latest pics. The actress completed her look with a bold, red lipstick and traditional earrings.

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her desi swag wearing a polka-dot saree—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has often expressed that she is a pure 'Desi Girl' by heart. The actress has often left us impressed with her fashion choices, but she looks her best in a saree!

Fondly called as Pee Cee, she will soon be making her comeback into Bollywood films with 'The Sky is Pink'. The film also has Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim on board.

Priyanka is promoting her upcoming film with full gusto and looks gorgeous in a polka-dot saree in the latest pics. The actress completed her look with a bold, red lipstick and traditional earrings.

Check out Pee Cee's pictures while promoting 'The Sky Is Pink':

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'The Sky is Pink' is high on the buzzword and makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film gets maximum footfall on day one.

Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The film's trailer was packed with intense emotions and fans are waiting for the release with bated breath.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraThe Sky is Pink
Next
Story

Ishaan Khatter's transformation pics from 'Beyond the Clouds' to 'Khaali Peeli' are breaking the internet

Must Watch

PT23M8S

India celebrates PM Narendra Modi's return from US visit