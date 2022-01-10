Priyanka Chopra flaunts her 'new look for New Year' with Ariana Grande's song – Watch!

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra who is basking high after the success of her recently released film The Matrix Resurrections, has now shared a new video on her social media where the actress can be seen flaunting her new hairstyle.

In the new video, Priyanka can be seen playing with her hair while and captioned it as, “New year new hair.”

For her new look, PeeCee opted for some golden-caramel colour highlights and with little curls all over. She looked super stunning in her new avatar. Priyanka added singer Ariana Grande's song New Hair to her video which actually synced well with her post.

Recently, Priyanka and her singer husband Nick Jonas enjoyed a romantic time together on a yacht along with a bunch of friends as they ringed in New Year 2022. The ‘Quantico’ actress shared a bunch of photos from her getaway.

She is currently home in Los Angeles with Nick after having a hectic 2021. Last year, the actress was most of the time stationed in London due to work commitments.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss starrer ‘The Matrix Resurrections ‘, where she played the role of Sati.

She will be next seen in thriller web series ‘Citadel’ and rom-com film ‘Text For You’ among others. PeeCee is also expected to return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that stars her along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.