Priyanka Chopra Gives A Shoutout To Mannara Chopra As She Bags A Spot In Most Influential Young Indians List

New Delhi: Mannara Chopra, a popular Indian actress continues the Chopra legacy. After Priyanka Chopra, Mannara has recently been awarded as one of the Most Influential Young Indians by GQ magazine. The award recognizes the contribution of young Indians who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. Mannara's sister, Priyanka Chopra, has congratulated her on social media.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share her excitement and pride for her sister's achievement. She shared Mannara's post on her story and wrote, "Congratulations @memannara" to which Mannara reshared Priyanka's story on her handle and said, "Thankyou didi we have to celebrate when we meet - love you hamesha"

Mannara Chopra is a renowned actress who has acted in several Telugu and Hindi films. Known for her unique sense of fashion, she has established herself as a trendsetter in the industry. Additionally, Mannara was the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 17 and the last female contestant to leave the house. She is highly respected and admired, and is currently enjoying the immense love and support she has been receiving from her fans.

Mannara Chopra's recognition as one of the Most Influential Young Indians is a testament to her hard work, talent, and dedication. Her sister Priyanka Chopra's support and encouragement only add to the celebration of her achievement. We wish Mannara all the best for her future endeavors as she continues to inspire others with her work.