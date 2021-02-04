हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photoshoot- See pics

Priyanka has hogged the limelight again after her Netflix movie 'The White Tiger' released recently. Starring Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, the film which is an adaptation of the book by Aravind Adiga of the same name, the movie has received mixed reviews so far. 

Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photoshoot- See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is a boss lady and she proves this every time. In a recent photoshoot for Elle magazine, Priyanka channelled in her bold and beautiful avatar. Seen in a black outfit, Priyanka rocks the look.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared several looks and drove her fans crazy. Her fans were in awe of Desi girl’s dazzling outfits. 

Take a look at the diva:

Priyanka has hogged the limelight again after her Netflix movie ‘The White Tiger’ released recently. Starring Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, the film which is an adaptation of the book by Aravind Adiga of the same name, the movie has received mixed reviews so far. 

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Priyanka Chopra was asked how many children she would like to have and she wittily replied, “a cricket team!”

Priyanka’s husband and American singer-actor Nick Jonas, in a chat with E!News responded to the actress’ statement and said, “She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together. You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that.” 

“It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is. We'll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it's just about making sure we're good,” the singer added.

