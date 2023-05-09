Priyanka Chopra Hails Paparazzi For Not Capturing Her Fall On The Red Carpet, Says, ‘Never Seen This In My Career’

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has a personality like no other. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Love Again’, however, in a recent interview, she shared how she fell on the red carpet during the premiere of the film but thankfully the paparazzi didn’t click her in that moment.

While talking to ABC's The View, Priyanka said, "I haven’t talked about this because I try and look for this thing every day on social media. But, I was wearing really high heels in this dress for it to look as tall as it did and you know, the red carpet is full of press people, everyone is clicking pictures, fans. And, I fell on the carpet, on my shoes, I fell down all the way to my butt."

Sharing her surprise about the generous attitude of the photographers, Pee Cee said, "I have never seen this happen in my 23-year career, everyone put their cameras down and they said, ‘Don’t worry about it Pri, take your time’. I was mortified for a second, but when I saw people do that, they said, ‘You’re always so nice, we got this’, till I stood up. And till now, there is no clip of me falling. How nice! I had help from five people. My husband swooped in."

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the premiere of her upcoming film ‘Love Again’ with husband Nick Jonas. The film stars Priyanka and Sam Heughan in lead roles while Nick also makes a cameo appearance. For the occasion, Priyanka wore a blush blue gown with a poufy skirt with a giant bow on her back. On the other hand, Nick opted for a grey suit, Sam donned an all-black suit.

Priyanka is currently slaying in Prime Video’s spy-thriller ‘Citadel’ alongside Richard Madden. Talking about her Bollywood projects, she will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.