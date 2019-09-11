close

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra in love with Nick Jonas' 'Midway' look

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is impressed by her husband and singer Nick Jonas' look as Bruno P Gaido from his upcoming film "Midway".

Los Angeles: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is impressed by her husband and singer Nick Jonas' look as Bruno P Gaido from his upcoming film "Midway".

Nick on Tuesday evening unveiled his look from the film on Instagram. In the image, he is sporting a moustache, pilot headgear and attire for war, leaving Bollywood's "Desi girl" completely smitten.

"Bruno P. Gaido. A WWII gunner awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroic and invaluable efforts in the Battle of Midway. #MidwayMovie," Nick captioned the image.

The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her next "The Sky Is Pink", left a fire and lovestruck emoji in the comments section.

"Midway" is based on the real life events that took place in the Battle of Midway in 1942 between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II. It is helmed by Roland Emmerich.
 

