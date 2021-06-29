हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a ‘proud’ wife as Nick Jonas web series bags 12 Daytime Emmy nominations

Nick and Priyanka are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and do not let any success of the other go unappreciated.

Priyanka Chopra is a ‘proud’ wife as Nick Jonas web series bags 12 Daytime Emmy nominations
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra is proud of her husband Nick Jonas but not at all surprised as his produced Netflix web series ‘Dash & Lily’ received 12 Daytime Emmy Nominations.

Expressing her joy over the news, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to congratulate Nick. The actress shared two poster images of ‘Dash & Lily’. In the first one, she wrote 6 Daytime Emmy nominations and wrote ‘so proud @nickjonas with a heart eyes emoji. The next photo is a repost from Nick’s Insta post which mentions that the show has received a total 12 Daytime Emmy Nominations. Priyanka captioned the story as, ‘Why am I not surprised?’ with a heart eyes emoji.

Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram to share the happy news. “Wow, absolutely blown away by this incredible news 12 Emmy noms for #DashAndLily!! Loved getting to produce this project with such an amazing team! So proud of everyone! Let’s go!! @Netflix @JoshBarryLA @slevydirect”, wrote singer-producer in a post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

Nick and Priyanka are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and do not let any success of the other go unappreciated.

Earlier, when Nick Jonas broke his rib and still hosted the Billboard Music Awards 2021, Priyanka posted a long ‘husband appreciation post’ on her Instagram.

“Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much,” wrote the doting wife.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in an Amazon Prime series ‘Citadel’. She also has a rom com ‘Text For You’ coming out and is also a part of the ‘Matrix 4’.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra JonasNick JonasDash and LilyNetflixEmmyDaytime Emmy nominations
Next
Story

Trending: Hrithik Roshan teases shirtless pic, ex-wife Sussanne Khan says 'you look 21'!

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day