Priyanka Chopra MASSIVELY trolled for her 'braless' selfies from Citadel sets, haters drop mean comments!

Priyanka Chopra brutally trolled: The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures, captioning the post as 'Snack'. Wearing a deep-necked white dress shirt, donning beachy waves, and flaunting her nude makeup, Priyanka Chopra's awesome selfies got a massive reaction online.

Jun 14, 2022

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her debut web-series Citadel which is produced by the Russo Brothers. The actress recently posted a series of selfies in a plunging neckline and even got a 'wow' reaction from hubby Nick Jonas. Her maiden show will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. 

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures, captioning the post as 'Snack'. She can be seen wearing a deep-necked white dress shirt, donning beachy waves, and flaunting her nude makeup. Her awesome selfies got a reaction not only from her fans but trolls as well. Check out a few extreme reactions that her haters dropped:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After her trip to Paris for brand promotion with fellow actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa, Priyanka Chopra is back to the sets of her debut web series ‘Citadel’ which is produced by the Russo Brothers and will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. She also has `Ending Things` and `It`s All Coming Back To Me` in the pipeline. For Bollywood calling, PeeCee has Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. 

 

