Priyanka CHopra Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in Paris ahead of Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' wedding

Priyanka Chopra shared a lovely picture with Sophie Turner and captioned it as, "Her," adding a heart emoticon. In the picture, the J-sisters, as they fondly call themselves, can be seen twinning in white.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in Paris ahead of Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas&#039; wedding
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@priyankachopra

New Delhi: Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Paris on Sunday, ahead of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' second wedding.

Priyanka shared a lovely picture with the bride-to-be from Paris and captioned it as, "Her," adding a heart emoticon. In the picture, the J-sisters, as they fondly call themselves, can be seen twinning in white. 

"I love you," Sophie commented on the post. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her  @sophiet

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka also shared these postcards from Paris.

Pictures of Priyanka-Nick and Sophie-Joe, chilling together at a restaurant, have also been curated by fan clubs.

Here's how Priyanka and Nick landed in Paris in style. 

On Saturday, Sophie and Jonas treated their fans to a romantic picture of themselves near the Eiffel Tower. 

Sophie and Joe had their first wedding in May. They married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas hours after the Billboard Music Awards. 

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 in Jodhpur in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple later hosted three wedding reception for family, friends and colleagues. 

Priyanka CHopra Nick JonasSophie Turner Joe Jonas weddingPriyanka ChopraNick Jonas
