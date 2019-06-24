Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in Paris ahead of Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' wedding

New Delhi: Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Paris on Sunday, ahead of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' second wedding.

Priyanka shared a lovely picture with the bride-to-be from Paris and captioned it as, "Her," adding a heart emoticon. In the picture, the J-sisters, as they fondly call themselves, can be seen twinning in white.

"I love you," Sophie commented on the post. Take a look:

Priyanka also shared these postcards from Paris.

Pictures of Priyanka-Nick and Sophie-Joe, chilling together at a restaurant, have also been curated by fan clubs.

Here's how Priyanka and Nick landed in Paris in style.

On Saturday, Sophie and Jonas treated their fans to a romantic picture of themselves near the Eiffel Tower.

Sophie and Joe had their first wedding in May. They married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas hours after the Billboard Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 in Jodhpur in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple later hosted three wedding reception for family, friends and colleagues.